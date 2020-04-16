Wawa Community Food Bank – Spring Update

Our heartfelt gratitude and thanks are extended to the following corporation’s for their generous donations: Alamos Gold Mine (Island Gold Division) for a $5,000 monetary donation, Wesdome Gold Mines (Eagle River Division) for $5,000 in food and supplies, and Brookfield Renewable Wawa for a $2,000 monetary donation.

In other exciting news, our grant application with Algoma District Services Administration Board has been approved for the 2020-2021 year.

Our appreciation and thanks are also extended to the following businesses, families and individuals who have supported the food bank with monetary donations, P.C. gift cards, grocery items or pet supplies: Fern Albert, Paulette Albert, Beverly Boyd and family, Bristol Motel, Carol Dersch, Emma Desgagne, Nancy Donald, Embassy Restaurant, Gabrielle Haman, Harvest Algoma, Dr. Earle and Susan Kirby, Lisa Kirkland and family, Michipicoten High School, O.E.C.T.A, Superior Children’s Centre, Corine Thomas, Debbie Turner-Gagnon, Dr. Danica Switzer and Wagging Tails Kennel.

Sir James Dunn Public School also provided 6 boxes of food in February as part of their collection for 100 days of school.

Saint Joseph French Immersion School provides table ready fruit and vegetables with regularity and also provided a monetary donation from a school fundraiser they held.

We also recognize the anonymous donors who leave items in the donation bin inside the main door of the EDC Office at 96 Broadway Ave. and SUBWAY for the continued contribution of bread products. Also, to John’s Valu-Mart for their help in making and selling pre-filled bags, which customers can buy to support the Wawa Community Food Bank.

The above supporters have helped to ease the severity of this long winter and the effects of COVID-19 for people facing food insecurity in our community.

We would like to thank all our hard-working volunteers, including Jackie Blanchet, Arnie Boomhower, Beverly Boyd, Margaret Chapman, Noella Depew, Debby Greely-Hogan, Carol Krauskopf, Monique Kryszewski, Kaireen Morrison, Dyanne Smart, Cindy Szekely, and Debra Tomas-Avis.

As many of you are aware our friend Cindy Szekely recently passed away. Cindy selflessly devoted her time and put her heart and soul into the Wawa Community Food Bank and will be missed by many. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to the volunteers during this time to offer their condolences, memories and financial support in Cindy’s memory.

Our sincere apologies to anyone we may have missed. Please know that all monetary donations and non-perishable food items are truly appreciated and valued. Monetary donations by e-transfer can also be accepted and sent to the email address below.

For anyone wanting to get in touch with us, you can reach us by:

email: [email protected]

mail: Wawa Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 2001, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0.

This Small Town Is Full of Great Big Hearts!