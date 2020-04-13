Winter Storm Warning Continues

5:13 AM EDT Monday 13 April 2020

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Major winter storm continues today.

Heavy snow will continue today as a strong low pressure system tracks across Northeastern Ontario. Northerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will also cause widespread blowing snow. This snow and blowing snow will taper to flurries tonight.

Total snowfall amounts in the 30 to 50 cm range are expected by the time the snow comes to an end.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

5:15 AM EDT Monday 13 April 2020

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Heavy snow across many areas today. Mainly rain with the risk of freezing rain for other areas.

Snow and rain will continue over the area today. A narrow zone of freezing rain has also developed near a frontal boundary. This boundary extends from near Timmins to near Chapleau to Lake Superior Park this morning but will continue to drift northward today. By this evening any freezing rain associated with this boundary will come to an end or transition back to snow. The snow will taper to flurries tonight. Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 50 km are also forecast to develop later today resulting in local blowing snow.

Significant snowfall amounts in the 25 to 40 cm range are expected by the time the snow comes to and end.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

4:38 AM EDT Monday 13 April 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Rain coming to an end and strong winds developing this afternoon.

Moderate to heavy rain this morning will transition to flurries this afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are now expected.

Strong westerly winds are also forecast to develop this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 70 or 80 km/h will be possible, particularly in areas along the shorelines of Lake Superior and Lake Huron. These winds will ease tonight.

Some power outages will be possible due to the strong, gusty winds.