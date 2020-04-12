Sunday Morning News – April 12

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. High plus 3. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning this evening. Local blowing snow overnight. Amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

A winter storm warning is in effect.

Happy Easter!