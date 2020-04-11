Saturday Morning News – April 11

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

A winter storm watch is in effect.

Statistics (April 11, 2020, 11:33 GMT)

Country, Total New Total New Other Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 22,148 1383 569 60 USA 502,876 33,752 18,747 2,035

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 8, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 784 Positive 10 Negative 505 Pending 269

Details of confirmed cases

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Reported to Public Case #10 60s, male Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 9, 2020 Case #9 40s, female Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 6, 2020 Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020 April 4, 2020 Case #7 70s, female International travel Self-isolating March 31, 2020 April 3, 2020 Case #6 50s, male Close contact Self-isolating March 28, 2020 April 2, 2020 Case #5* 20’w, male International travel (Mexico) Self-isolating March 23, 2020 March 30, 2020 Case #4 60s, female International travel (Florida) Self-isolating March 26, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #3 60s, male Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility admitted March 25, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #2 40s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 24, 2020 March 28, 2020 Case #1 50s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020

Case #10

Details of affected flights or cruise ship: Not applicable

Case #9***

March 23, 2020 flight information:

London, UK into Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Air Canada flight AC 869. Passengers in rows 18-22 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.Toronto into Greater Sudbury’s Airport on Air Canada AC 8611. Passengers in rows 14-18 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.These individuals in addition to all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada. If you have travelled to Canadian or Ontario communities outside Algoma, especially to places where COVID-19 is spreading locally, stay home for 14 days.Case #5**

March 18, 2020: Cancun, Mexico to Kitchener to Sudbury on WG192 Sunwing Airlines.

Passengers in rows 1-5 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.Case #1*

Any Algoma resident who flew on Delta 4212 into Chippewa County International Airport on March 15, 2020 at approximately 10:45 p.m. are asked to contact Algoma Public Health or their local public health authority.

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.

The Soo is planning to use the Memorial Gardens as an alternate hospital site if required. The SAH Hospital is currently at Level 1, and if it should reach Level 4 (at peak capacity with COVID-19 cases) the Memorial Gardens would be prepared to host patients.

While Wawa is currently under a Winter Storm Watch – residents of the Goulais River watershed have been warned of a flood watch.