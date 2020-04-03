If you haven’t been taking social distancing precautions seriously , you may want to have a read of the COVID -19 data modeling. This is an unprecedented situation for our towns, provinces, country and world to try and get a grasp on. Take this serious, and take precautions to protect yourself, your family and friends.
COVID-19-Technical-Briefing-Friday-April-4-2020
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Ontario Releases COVID-19 Model - April 3, 2020
- Alamos extends temporary shutdown – goes to care and maintenance - April 3, 2020
- Friday Morning News – April 3 - April 3, 2020