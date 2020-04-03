Breaking News

Ontario Releases COVID-19 Model

If you haven’t been taking social distancing precautions seriously , you may want to have a read of the COVID -19 data modeling. This is an unprecedented situation for our towns, provinces, country and world to try and get a grasp on. Take this serious, and take precautions to protect yourself, your family and friends.

 

