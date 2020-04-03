Ontario Northland Temporarily Suspending Rail Passenger Service Between Cochrane and Moosonee

The safety and health of our passengers, employees, customers and communities we serve is our top priority.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Polar Bear Express passenger train service between Cochrane and Moosonee will be suspended, beginning April 7, 2020.

This is a temporary measure due to heightened concern for remote communities that are especially vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.

The decision to suspend service was made in consultation with the Government of Ontario, Ontario Northland, Mushkegowuk Council, Moose Cree First Nation, Town of Moosonee and the local health authority and will be re-evaluated every two weeks.

Freight service between Cochrane and Moosonee will continue as scheduled, ensuring the transportation of essential supplies including food, medical supplies, building materials, fuel and equipment.

Passengers who have reservations beyond April 6, 2020, will be contacted by Ontario Northland and fully reimbursed.

The decision to suspend passenger rail service between Cochrane and Moosonee will be re-evaluated every two weeks.