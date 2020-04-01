Wednesday Morning News – April 1

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Statistics –
|Country
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Total
|Active
|Serious,
|Tot Cases/
|Deaths/
|Reported
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Cases
|Critical
|1M pop
|1M pop
|1st case
|Canada
|7,448
|1,128
|89
|24
|1,093
|6,266
|120
|197
|2
|24-Jan
|USA
|188,530
|24,742
|4,053
|912
|7,251
|177,226
|4,576
|570
|12
|20-Jan
|World Total:
|858,319
|73,660
|42,302
|4,533
|177,931
|638,086
|32,898
|110.1
|5.4
News Tidbits – (in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|
11:15 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation, and a media availability will follow.
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.
