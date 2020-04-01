Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – April 1

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Statistics

Country Total New Total New Total Active Serious, Tot Cases/ Deaths/ Reported
Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Recovered Cases Critical 1M pop 1M pop 1st case
Canada 7,448 1,128 89 24 1,093 6,266 120 197 2 24-Jan
USA 188,530 24,742 4,053 912 7,251 177,226 4,576 570 12 20-Jan
World Total: 858,319 73,660 42,302 4,533 177,931 638,086 32,898 110.1 5.4

 

News Tidbits – (in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation, and a media availability will follow.

1:00 p.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.
