Wawa Community Food Bank to open Friday

Thanks to a donation of perishable food from Harvest Algoma in Sault Ste. Marie, we will be open on Friday, April 3rd from 2-4 pm.

Clients will be directed to enter via the main door one at a time, wash their hands, and keep a 2 metre distance from each other and our volunteers.

For those that did not register last week, you will be able to leave your contact information with a WAVS representative, to be used only in the event that we change to delivery services.

Thanks to all those who are generously donating to make life a little easier for others in our community.

We can be contacted at [email protected]