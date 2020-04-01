Between the Covers – April 1

The Wawa Public Library is closed until further notice. The Wawa Public Library Board Meetings will be canceled until further notice.

The Wawa Public Library is offering, during the COVID-19 crisis, a library card to anyone who does not have one. With the library card, you can access an amazing selection of e-books and audiobooks through the Libby App. If you are interested please call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or email [email protected]. Please provide your name and contact information and we will give you your card number. When the COVID-19 threat is over, we can update info and provide you with a physical card. Until then, stay home, stay safe.

The Wawa Public Library is closed but there is no need to stop reading with the LIBBY APP at your fingertips. Your library card gives you access to a huge selection of books and audiobooks. Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading.

TUMBLE BOOKS: FREE TO THE PUBLIC!!!

As libraries are currently closed, Tumblebooks is pleased to offer FREE access to their databases! No check-outs, holds or downloads! Tumblebooks’ databases feature unlimited remote access. Patrons can read as many books as they want, when they want, and on any device. Your access will continue until August 31, 2020

TumbleBookLibrary – K-6 children’s ebook database

Direct Link: https://www.tumblebooklibrary.com/auto_login.aspx…

TumbleMath – K-6 math ebook database

Direct Link: https://www.tumblemath.com/autologin.aspx?U=sols&P=trial

TeenBookCloud – gr 7-12 ebook database

Direct Link: https://www.teenbookcloud.com/autologin.aspx?U=sols&P=trial

AudioBookCloud – all ages audio book database

Direct Link: https://www.audiobookcloud.com/autologin.aspx?U=sols&P=trial

RomanceBookCloud – a huge collection of steamy Romance novels for the older crowd!

Direct Link: https://www.romancebookcloud.com/autologin.aspx…

If you have library material, they can still at this time be returned using the dropbox. The dropbox is still in place for returns at this time. This may change without notice. Please no batteries or ink cartridges in the dropbox. You may also keep the material if you wish. All materials on loan at this time will have fine free check-ins!

Free Wi-Fi is available at the library and can be accessed from your vehicle.

Please stay home, stay safe, wash your hands and we will see you all soon.