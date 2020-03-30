Special Council Meeting – Monday, March 30

Municipal Council is holding a special meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m.

In respect to the precautions for COVID-19, this meeting is not open to the public. Instead the public may participate in this meeting via conference call by dialing 1-866-602-6731, entering ID- 2479648# and muting their phones.

A recording of the Council Meeting will be made available to the public at www.wawa.cc

Residents may submit comments regarding agenda matters via email to [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020. Comments submitted will be provided to all Members of Council, considered as public information and noted in the public record.