Municipal Council is holding a special meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m.
In respect to the precautions for COVID-19, this meeting is not open to the public. Instead the public may participate in this meeting via conference call by dialing 1-866-602-6731, entering ID- 2479648# and muting their phones.
A recording of the Council Meeting will be made available to the public at www.wawa.cc
Residents may submit comments regarding agenda matters via email to [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020. Comments submitted will be provided to all Members of Council, considered as public information and noted in the public record.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Special Council Meeting – Monday, March 30 - March 30, 2020
- Monday Morning News – March 30 - March 30, 2020
- Sunday Morning News – March 29 - March 29, 2020