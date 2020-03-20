Friday Morning News – March 20

Weather – Periods of snow and local blowing snow ending near noon then clearing. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Some Kind Thoughts – If someone is returning from out of country, or even perhaps from another region – call and offer to pick up groceries, mail, pharmacy items and help them to self-isolate.