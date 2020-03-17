SE OPP Chapleau – Spousal Assault Charges after assault in Chapleau

On March 13, 2020, at approximately 11:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old person, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chapleau. The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.