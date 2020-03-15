More snow expected Monday

Mar 15, 2020 at 18:29

At 3:30 this afternoon, Environment Canada issued at Special Weather Statement for an area spanning Pukaskwa Park to Lake Superior Park. The snow is expected to begin early Monday morning with snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm possible by Monday evening from Pic River to Wawa. From Wawa to Montreal River, similar snowfall amounts are possible by early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada warns, “Be prepared to adjust your driving with quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”