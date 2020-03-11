Significant Snow Expected tonight and through Thursday evening

Environment Canada is warning of a significant snowfall expected tonight through Thursday night for an area ranging from Nipigon to Wawa/Dubreuilville.
The snow is expected to begin tonight with amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Thursday morning the snow will lessen, however it may change to some rain as temperatures warm to just above freezing. By late afternoon Thursday, temperatures will fall and the heavy snow will continue until Friday morning with accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.
At this time the snow is expected to encompass Wawa, but not extend towards the Soo.
