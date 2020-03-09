Ontario Confirms New Positive Cases of COVID-19

Sunday, March 8th, in the afternoon, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed that there are two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. There are now 31 confirmed cases, with four of them resolved – with each of those patients having two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

A female in her 60s returned from France on March 2, 2020 and presented herself to Scarborough Health Network – General Site’s emergency department, in Toronto, on March 7.

A male in his 60s returned from Washington, D.C. on March 3, 2020 and presented himself to North York General Hospital’s emergency department, also in Toronto, on March 7.

All precautions were taken, testing and assessment, with the patients being discharged to self-isolation. Toronto Public Health is actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.

Officials state that at this time, the virus is not circulating locally. There are 31 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 27 in B.C., two in Quebec and one in Alberta.

Grand Princess cruise

The federal government is chartering a plane to repatriate Canadians on board a cruise ship that is being held off the coast of California because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

Canadians onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship are expected to be repatriated to Canadian Forces Base Trenton where they will undergo a 14-day quarantine process.

For more details, readers are encouraged to contact their local Public Health Unit and visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.