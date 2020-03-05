Thursday Morning News – March 5

Weather – Becoming cloudy this morning then snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Clearing before morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 23 overnight.

A snowfall warning is in effect for St. Joseph Island to Montreal River Harbour. Significant snowfall expected this afternoon and evening. Snow is expected to begin this morning and continue through tonight before coming to an end Friday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected with the highest amounts falling this afternoon and evening.

News Tidbits – The Shingwauk Residential School Centre received the LCD Berlin award for “Best Cultural Organisation” during the 2020 LCD Berlin Academy.

The story of Simon and Garfunkel is coming to Thunder Bay on March 13 at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium and Sault Ste. Marie the next night at The Community Theatre Centre.

Sault Ste. Marie’s MP Terry Sheehan announced $500,000 from FedNor’s Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF) to support Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation (SSMEDC) efforts to build up to 75 kilometres of new, high quality, multi-use mountain bike trails extending from the Sault’s city limits to the surrounding Algoma region.