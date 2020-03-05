FedNor invest in multi-use mountain bike trails around SSM

Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie announced a FedNor investment of $500,000 to support the Sault Ste. Marie EDC’s efforts to construct up to 75 kilometres of high quality, multi-use mountain bike trails, benefitting not only tourists but also the local economy. This investment is being made through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian businesses and organizations, seeking to create, improve or enhance tourism products, facilities and experiences. This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

The government’s support for projects like the Sault Ste. Marie EDC’s multi-use mountain bike trails will allow visitors to experience Northern Ontario at its finest. With its rugged terrain often referred to as a hiking paradise, this investment will help build on the area’s winter and shoulder season product opportunities with the goal of attracting more visitors to the region to stay and play, strengthening the regional economy.

The Sault Economic Development Corporation plays an important role in showcasing the best the Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma regions have to offer, both to Canadians and visitors to Canada. Located in the heart of the Algoma District, Sault Ste. Marie is filled with options for outdoor enthusiasts. The community of 75,000 is a gateway for a variety of activities including cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, kayaking and canoeing, fishing, snowmobiling, hiking on scenic trails and swimming in pristine lakes.

Following the success of the 2018 ‘Crank the Shield’ extreme mountain bike event held just north of the city, the Sault Ste. Marie EDC is looking to capitalize on the popularity of a sport well suited to the area’s rugged landscape. With the advent of winter fat tire biking, mountain bike tourism has become a full four-season phenomenon with a demonstrated increase in participation year over year.

“This important infrastructure project led by the Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation will help create new business opportunities for tourism operators and stakeholders looking to develop and enhance local tourism experiences. This will help attract more visitors to the region, encourage them to stay longer and discover why we call Sault Ste. Marie naturally gifted.” Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie

“Strong regional economies are essential for Canada’s success and sustainability. Our regional development agencies are there to help businesses and innovators grow, succeed and create good jobs for Canadians. Our government is making investments that will enable communities and businesses in all regions of the country to develop tourism products and experiences to attract more tourists year-round. This will help our vibrant communities big and small reap the benefits of the global tourism boom while showcasing Canada’s brand, centred on shared values of diversity and equality.”Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor

“Today’s announcement is exciting news. We look forward to building on the region’s natural assets and welcoming the world to our backyard. Our goal is to position Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma region as the mountain biking capital of Ontario.” Terry Rainone, Chair, Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation

