Strengthening Ontario’s Mining Industry

“Promoting business expansion and the development of new technologies ensures a competitive and innovative mining sector in Ontario,” said Minister Rickford. “Together with our partners, we are bringing good jobs and investment to the province and sending a signal to the world that Ontario is open for business, including the North.”
The NOHFC promotes and supports economic development across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects – big and small, rural and urban – that stimulate growth, job creation and develop a skilled workforce.
Ontario is working to develop new NOHFC programs that:
- Make it easier for more people and businesses to apply
- Support more projects in rural northern communities
- Target both existing and emerging market opportunities
- Provide more work opportunities for Indigenous people
- Address the skilled labour shortage in the north.
“We have heard from northerners who want NOHFC programs to be open to a broader range of businesses and workers so that the unique needs of Northern Ontario communities are met,” said Minister Rickford. “Through these proposed changes, Ontario’s government will continue to build strong and resilient communities while supporting an environment where businesses can thrive, grow and create good jobs.”
Promoting and stimulating economic development initiatives in Northern Ontario is part of the government’s plan to build Ontario together. Ontario’s plan is creating more good-paying jobs and opportunities in the north and attracting new and expanded investment so northern communities can grow and thrive.
Did you know?
- More than 900 mining supply and services companies in Ontario provide the technology and equipment that help bring $10 billion in minerals to market every year in the province.
- Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $148 million in 1,073 projects in Northern Ontario. This has leveraged more than $699 million in investment and created or retained 3,116 jobs.
- $400,000 for B & G Industrial Services Ltd. in Harley to expand operations by building an extension to its existing facility.
- $250,000 for BESTECH in Sudbury to develop a system that fully automates the supply chain management process for underground and open-pit mining operations.
- $500,000 for Bio-Mine Ltd. in Sudbury to bring to market bio-technology that makes it possible to recover or remediate heavy metals from toxic tailings, and to build a simulation lab to process tailings.
- $1 million for Carriere Industrial Supply Ltd. in Lively to expand operations by renovating a newly purchased facility and buying new equipment.
- $367,234 for City Welding Sudbury (2015) Limited in Sudbury to increase production by purchasing precision machinery and an information management technology (IMT) system.
- $1 million for Coloured Aggregates Inc. in Warren to increase production by purchasing new and upgrading existing equipment.
- $147,729 for Custom Hydraulics Ltd. in Thunder Bay to expand operations by building an extension to its existing facility and purchasing new equipment.
- $200,000 for Drennan Consulting and Diamond Drilling to establish a diamond drilling business in Manitouwadge.
- $422,224 for EPC Canada in Dane to develop a safer, more efficient large capacity underground loading unit (LCUL unit), which is used to load explosives.
- $80,000 for Grant Aggregate & Industrial Supply Inc. in Sudbury to increase production by purchasing a plasma-cutting machine.
- $37,450 for Ionic Engineering in Lively to develop an electronic safety device that controls and isolates sources of energy from hazardous equipment.
- $309,517 for ITEC 2000 Equipment Inc. in Rosslyn to expand operations by purchasing new equipment and building a warehouse.
- $250,000 for Jannatec Technologies in Sudbury to develop an integrated system of sensors and communications components designed for miners’ personal protection equipment.
- $105,000 for Key Logic Inc. in Sudbury to develop and bring to market a software platform for augmented reality applications in underground mining.
- $110,282 for Kovatera in Lively to increase production by upgrading its inventory management system.
- $18,940 for Lakehead Ironworks in Rosslyn to expand its current facility to accommodate a dedicated paint area for fabricated metal.
- $36,000 for Lakehead Ironworks Inc. to expand operations by building additional facility space and purchasing new equipment.
- $400,000 for Lopes Ltd. in Coniston to expand operations by building a new facility and purchasing new equipment.
- $1 million for M & G Fencing Inc. in Azilda to expand operations by constructing a new building and purchasing new equipment.
- $247,774 for Marcotte Mining Machinery Services Inc. in Sudbury to design a safer, more environmentally friendly mobile carrier in both diesel and electric configuration.
- $665,000 for Murray OK Tire in Val Rita-Harty to expand operations by renovating a newly purchased facility.
- $51,509 for Northern Metal Works and Fabrication Inc. in Sudbury to increase production by upgrading its waterjet cutter.
- $673,000 for Red Pocket Fertilizer to build a fertilizer granulation facility at the former Hedman Plant in Matheson.
- $1 million for Rocvent Inc. in Sudbury to expand operations by renovating a newly purchased facility.
- $250,000 for SHYFTinc in Sudbury to create a computer simulation tool that helps mining clients understand their supply chain and identify areas for improvement.
- $250,000 for SHYFTinc to create inventory management software that helps mining clients improve their inventory system.
- $150,000 for TesMan Inc. in Sudbury to carry out a pilot demonstration and commercialization of the company’s remote loading arm technology.
- $184,000 for Thunder Bay Off-Site Innovations Corp. to open a modular building and buildings component manufacturing facility in Thunder Bay.
- $98,435 for Unmanned Aerial Services Inc. to operate a drone aerial inspection services business in Sudbury.
- $318,000 for YME Welding Enterprise Inc. in Thunder Bay to expand operations by building a new facility and purchasing new equipment.
