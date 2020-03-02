SE OPP Wawa – Speeding Vehicle found to be stolen

On February 29, 2020, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 17 approximately 25 kilometers south of Wawa, Ontario.
At 3:48 p.m., police observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Officers initiated a traffic stop in Peterson Township and spoke with the driver. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen and that the driver had provided a false name to police.
As a result of the investigation, Emanuel ESPINOLA, 43 years of age, from Toronto, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 355(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the CC,
- Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC,
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice, contrary to section 403(1)(d) of the CC,
- Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code (Three Counts), contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC,
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),
- Driving while under suspension (Three Counts), contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),
- Driving while under suspension – while suspended under HTA Sec 41/42 (Three Counts), contrary to section 53(1.1) of the HTA,
- Use other person’s licence, contrary to section 35(1)(d) of the HTA.
The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on March 2, 2020, in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario.
