Sunday Morning News – March 1

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 16 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 70 percent chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle changing to 70 percent chance of freezing drizzle this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

News Tidbits – Brotherhood screened yesterday in Sault Ste. Marie as part of the Shadows of the Mind Festival. It was very interesting reading the credits and seeing all the Wawa and MFN names.