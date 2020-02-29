Saturday Morning News – February 29

Weather – Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 25 overnight.
News Tidbits – The Bantam hockey games have been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. The Wawa Bantam Travellers were to play Kapuskasing and Hearst today.
