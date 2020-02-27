TAIT, Joseph “Paul”

August 31, 1935 – February 25, 2020

Paul passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years to Carmelita “Carmen” Tait. Loving father to Andre Begin (Michelle), Irene Etheridge (Len), Paula Valois (Bill), Natalie Matheson (John), John Tait (Tracy), and Lita Deshotel (Terry). Much loved Grandpa & Papa to Natalie Begin, Meghan, Marisa and Jacob Valois, Jesse Tait, Paige Deshotel, Michael Matheson, Sabrina, Tamara Tait, David and Mark Etheridge. Loving Great Grandpa to Ryder, Ryleigh, Maverick, Michael, Jordyn, Eli and Theo. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Paul is predeceased by his parents Susan and Ralph Tait and by his brothers Norm, Mervin and Ken and is survived by his brothers Stan Tait and Dan Mathias.

Paul was born in North Bay and grew up in the village of Rapids des Joachim, Quebec, or the “Swisha”, as the locals called it. He moved to Wawa in 1956 to work for the Algoma Ore Division and was an active member of his church and community for many years.

He was a skilled hockey player and played for the Ironmen Hockey Team for several years. He will always be remembered as a coach for Wawa Minor Hockey and the Wawa Travellers Junior B team. He coached many teams over the years, often travelling for league games, or tournaments, and loved every minute of it.

He was a member of the Michipicoten Golf Club for many years and always enjoyed playing a round of golf with his friends.

Paul loved Wawa and this beautiful area and was thrilled to build his dream home on Whitefish Lake where he and his family and friends could enjoy many years making memories that will last forever.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Friday February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Michael Asorgoe officiating.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre or to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca