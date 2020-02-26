Between the Covers – February 26

New books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are “A Bookshop in Berlin” by Françoise Frenkel, “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain, “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box.

Staff Picks for the month of February are: “Fractured” by Karin Slaughter, “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson, “The 100” by Kass Morgan, and this week’s (from book jacket)

Officer Rory Yates is called home to settle deadly scores.

Rory Yates’s skill and commitment to the badge have seen him rise through the ranks in the Texas Ranger division, but it came at a cost – his marriage.

When he receives a worrying phone call from his ex-wife, Anne, Rory speeds to what used to be their marital home. He arrives to a horrifying crime scene and a scathing accusation: he is named a suspect in Anne’s murder.

Rory’s only choice is to find the killer himself. He risks his job, his pride, his reputation among everyone he loves to pursue the truth.

Yates follows the Ranger creed – never to surrender. That code just might bring him out alive.

Our website has been compromised. We are in the process of rebuilding it. The Wawa Public Library catalogue page can still be reached through OLSN. In your search bar type “Jasi Library System”. Once you are in look for the tab at the top of the page that says “Member OPACs” and click on that. This will create a list of library under OLSN. Look for the Wawa Public Library in that list and click on it. This will bring you to our catalogue page. If you have any questions or if you need to renew a library item, please do not hesitate to call the circulation desk at (705) 856-2244 ext. 290.

The Hudson’s Bay Company is the oldest company in North America. It was created in 1670, when the King of England granted a royal charter to investors interested in trading with Indigenous peoples for furs. Although trade relationships were often unequal, HBC posts were an important part of life for many Indigenous families for centuries. In the 19th century, HBC diversifies its interests, becoming the department store chain that Canadians know today.

The Wawa Public Library has a display of books and articles that are available for checkout. We also have an amazing replica of the Hudson Bay Co. Michipicoten Post 1725-1904! Come on in to the library to see this beautiful piece of history. If you are interested in reading about the fur trades and the Hudson’s Bay Company come in and CHECK IT OUT!

We also have a fun activity pamphlet for the children to do! Pick up the pamphlet at the circulation desk, complete the fun activities bring it back and show us what you have learned and get your name in for a prize package! The draw date for the prize package will be Friday, March 13, 2020! Join us and celebrate the Hudson’s Bay 350th anniversary.

The After School Program will be temporarily suspended. Unfortunately since the winter break, attendance has been very low. If your child is interested in the After School Program please contact the library or come in and fill out a registration form. The After School Program is for children up to the age of 12. Clubs run from Tuesday to Friday from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent. For more information please contact Suzie at 705-856-2244 ext 290.

If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on into the library and join in the fun ofcreating a masterpiece. Come on in and check out the progress we have made.

The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday March 16th, 2020 at the Wawa Public Library starting at 5:30 pm. Library Board Meetings are always open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library enrolls local children ages 0-5 to receive free books monthly. Our Local Champion is the Rotary Club of Wawa. You can enroll your child by stopping in at the Wawa Public Library and filling out a registration form. For more information, please call Cathy Cannon at 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] or stop by the library. Together we can instill the love of reading beginning at a very young age!

