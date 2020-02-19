SELIN, Betty Mae (nee Drebitt)

Born November 11th, 1927 – passed Feb 17, 2020 peacefully at the Lady Dunn. Predeceased by her parents and siblings, Father Jack, Mother Elma, Brother Lloyd, Sister Delia. Leaving behind her Son Michael (Nancy) of Hornepayne, his family, Glen (Leslie) and 3 great grand daughters Jillian, Abby and Nina all of Fort Mc Murray, Paul (Elisa) of Edmonton.

Betty came to Finntown (Suburb of Hawk Junction) with her newborn son in 1953 to settle with her husband Harry (passed 1990). She enjoyed a full life in the same house for 67 years.

She will be remembered fondly by her friends, neighbors and family as a strong willed independent women who enjoyed life to the fullest. You probably won’t find a book she hasn’t read at the library in Wawa. Read on Betty.