SSM Man charged in Woman’s Death & Multiple Drug/Firearm & Stolen Property Charges

On February 2, 2020, members from the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Algoma Ambulance Service responded to a residence in Echo Bay regarding two persons in distress.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a 41-year-old person deceased inside the residence. As a result, an investigation was initiated by members of the Sault Ste. Marie Crime Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

On February 12, 2020 members from the Sault Ste. Marie Crime Unit, North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and CIB executed a search warrant on three separate locations within the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

As a result of the death investigation and the search warrant, Stephen WARD, 33-years-old, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario has been arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) – four counts;

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drug, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA – three counts;

Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA – two counts;

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;

Fail to comply with probation order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (CC) – two counts;

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC – two counts;

Fail to comply with recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC – three counts;

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC;

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Opioid (other than heroine), contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA – two counts;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC;

Possession of a schedule I substance – methylenedioxyamphetamine (ecstasy), contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC; and,

Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon, contrary to section 86(2) of the CC.

Officers seized quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and fentanyl. Officers also seized approximately $7,100 in Canadian and American currency.

The accused appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing on February 13, 2020 in Sault Ste. Marie and was remanded into custody.