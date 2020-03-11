SSM Man Charged with Manslaughter in Echo Bay Death

On February 2, 2020, officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Algoma Ambulance Service responded to a residence in Echo Bay in regards to two persons in distress. Once on scene, a 41 year-old was located deceased inside the residence.

As a result of this ongoing investigation, members of the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have laid an additional criminal charge.

Stephen WARD, 33-years-old, of Sault Ste. Marie is now facing the additional charge of Manslaughter, contrary to section 236(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on March 26, 2020.