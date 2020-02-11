Tuesday Morning News – February 11

Weather – Flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls early this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries. Local blowing snow late this evening and after midnight. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 12.