Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) – Open

12:30 – The highway has been opened.
Feb 6, 2020 at 22:11 – At 9:35 – update #Closure #BatchawanaBay #Hwy17 is closed in both directions from Batchawana Bay to Wawa due to a collision. #ONHwys”
Feb 6, 2020 at 21:21 – At 8:53 “ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy17 between #BatchawanaBay and #Wawa – Highway closed for clean up.”
At 8:36 – #Incident #Algoma #Hwy17 is closed in both directions in the Alona Bay area due to a disabled tractor-trailer.”
At 8:32 – CLEARED Traffic Hazard: #Hwy17 between #BatchawanaBay and #Wawa near Montreal River Harbour – Vehicle no longer blocking lane.
At 7:11 p.m. – TRAFFIC HAZARD: #Hwy17 between #BatchawanaBay and #Wawa near Montreal River Harbour – Disabled tractor-trailer blocking northbound lane.”
