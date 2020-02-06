Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) – Open

12:30 – The highway has been opened.

Feb 6, 2020 at 22:11 – At 9:35 – 511ONNortheastern@511ONNortheast tweeted “update #Closure #BatchawanaBay #Hwy17 is closed in both directions from Batchawana Bay to Wawa due to a collision. #ONHwys”

 

Feb 6, 2020 at 21:21 – At 8:53 OPPCommunicationsNER@OPP_COMM_NER tweeted – “ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy17 between #BatchawanaBay and #Wawa – Highway closed for clean up.”

 

At 8:36 – 511ONNortheastern@511ONNortheast tweeted “#Incident #Algoma #Hwy17 is closed in both directions in the Alona Bay area due to a disabled tractor-trailer.”

 

At 8:32 – OPPCommunicationsNER@OPP_COMM_NER tweeted CLEARED Traffic Hazard: #Hwy17 between #BatchawanaBay and #Wawa near Montreal River Harbour – Vehicle no longer blocking lane.

 

At 7:11 p.m. – OPPCommunicationsNER@OPP_COMM_NER tweeted “TRAFFIC HAZARD: #Hwy17 between #BatchawanaBay and #Wawa near Montreal River Harbour – Disabled tractor-trailer blocking northbound lane.”

