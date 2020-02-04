Tuesday Morning News – February 4

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 20. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – Today from 10 am to 1 pm, members from OECTA will be picketing outside of St. Joseph French Immersion School on Arnott Avenue.

If you enjoy cross-country skiing – all trails except for the Beck Trail are open. The trail begins at the Airport, just past the gate, on the left. Skiers are asked to park in the airport parking lot, not alongside the road or past the gate, and not walk or snowshoe on the trail.

Tomorrow, the annual Job and Career Fair – hosted by Sault College in partnership with Employment Solutions – takes place in Sault Ste. Marie from noon to 5 p.m in Sault College’s Health and Wellness Centre. The event is open to all and admission is free! Stop by to meet more than 50 employers who are looking to hire over the next six months for more than 1,000 positions combined.