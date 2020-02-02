Sunday Morning News – February 2

Weather – Periods of light snow with risk of freezing drizzle. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Tonight – Periods of snow ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of light snow. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

News Tidbits – Team Jacobs heads into the last day of curling at the 2020 Northern Ontario Curling Association provincials in New Liskeard with a 6-0 record.