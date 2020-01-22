Week 2 – Winner of the LDHCF ‘Catch the Ace’ Announced!

The winner of the second week in the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ was announced this morning. Should someone have the Ace of Spades in the envelope they choose they could win $1,365.00 as well as the $485.00 from the weekly draw.

Wawa resident Christian Lapointe had the winning ticket. His ticket chose envelope #18 to be opened – unfortunately for him, his envelope held the King of Hearts. He did take home the prize of $486.00 for holding the winning ticket. The King of Hearts was ripped in half and affixed to the draw board at the hospital.

Tickets are on sale at Circle K, PetroCan and the LDHC Foundation Office.

Good Luck in Week 3!