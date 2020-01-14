Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 14

Post Views: 102
Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 7 9
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 7 9
TERRIS, Tom 3 6 8
McCOY, Joe 4 4 9
RODY Ron 4 4 9
MITRIKAS, Erik 6 3 9
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 7 2 8
TERRIS, Travis – ESC 7 2 9

Game Schedule for January 20th, 2020

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Leschishin Mitrikas ESC Fahrer
Terris McCoy Bumstead Rody

ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Stockton, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*