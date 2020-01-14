Men’s Curling Standings – January 14

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|7
|9
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|1
|7
|9
|TERRIS, Tom
|3
|6
|8
|McCOY, Joe
|4
|4
|9
|RODY Ron
|4
|4
|9
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|6
|3
|9
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|7
|2
|8
|TERRIS, Travis – ESC
|7
|2
|9
Game Schedule for January 20th, 2020
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Leschishin
|Mitrikas
|ESC
|Fahrer
|Terris
|McCoy
|Bumstead
|Rody
ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris
