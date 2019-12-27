SE OPP Chapleau – Christmas Day collision leads to operation while impaired charges for Chapleau Man

On December 25, 2019, at approximately 5:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 101 approximately 50 kilometers east of Chapleau, Ontario.

While speaking with the driver, an odour of alcohol was detected emanating from their breath. The driver subsequently provided a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and registered a “Fail”. The individual was arrested and transported to the Chapleau OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Jamie-Lynn MCWATCH, 25 years old, from Chapleau, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC,

Drive motor vehicle – no licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Operate motor vehicle without insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA).

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 10, 2020, in Chapleau, Ontario.

This was the third impaired charge in the Superior East Detachment area this week.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.