PETERSON, John Swan

Was called home to the Creator on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Forever loving husband of Lorraine. Caring father of Christal (Mike), Lisa, Carrie (Jeff), Wendy (Junior) and John Jr. Amazing papa to Bryan (Alexis), Kyle, Jeremy, Caleb and Waseya. John will be welcomed by his late parents Edna and Henry Peterson. Best brother to Julianne, Bertha (Harold), Doug (Linda), sister in law Lila and brother in law Dave. John will be forever missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family only will visit at the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., 140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa on Friday December 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends are invited to visit from 2:00 p.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. His burial will be held in Spring 2020.

A Sacred Fire was lit on Monday at the Peterson Camp, John’s home and will go for four days in his honour.

Memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

