Holiday Wishes from MPP Ross Romano

December 25, 2019

Sault Ste. Marie – I believe the most wonderful thing about this time of year is the spirit of peace, generosity, and community. Whether we are seeking ways to bestow blessings on others, or simply taking a moment to be grateful for our own, this time of year reminds us to be our absolute best.

As we unite in our shared traditions, and spend time together, I hope each of you finds fellowship among friends, family, and neighbours. I’ve always found that the Christmas spirit means helping others and so I hope we each remember to take time to do something kind for another person, especially those who need it most.

I’m proud of our diverse, caring, and compassionate community. 2019 has been filled with hard work and success that we should all be proud of in the Sault. With 2020 just a few days away, I am sure we can continue to build on what we have accomplished. When we work together, we can achieve great things.

On behalf of myself, and my family, I wish you all a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a Happy New Year. Please remember to celebrate responsibly this holiday season, and I hope you all have a safe, happy new year.