Volunteers help make 122 Christmas Hampers for Wawa

The Wawa firefighters and the Saint Joseph French Immersion School (above) went door to door collecting food items and money for the Wawa Christmas Hampers. They collected $1,127.30 in cash appx $2,000 in foods and appx $500 in toys. These items and other volunteers made 122 Christmas Hampers for the in Wawa who need one.

Some food that was collected also went to the Wawa Community Food Bank, Iris Place, CHADWIC Home, Wawa Goose Senior’s Centre, Early On Child and Family Services, and Meals on Wheels.

The generosity showed by those who donated or created community events to make this annual event a success are thanked for those efforts. For many Christmas Hamper recipients this makes the holiday season a little brighter!