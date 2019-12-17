Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) Chair and Vice-Chair Acclaimed

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) has retained Lindsay Liske as Chair and Sandra Turco as Vice-chair of the board. Both were acclaimed to their respective positions.

Liske will be sitting as Chair for the third time in his tenure as an HSCDSB trustee.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead this passionate group of trustees. I appreciate the support of my fellow trustees and look forward to working with them as we create a new strategic plan for the board,” said Liske.

It is the second term as Vice-Chair for Turco.

“Working closely with Lindsay and Sandra over the past year has been very productive. I look forward to continuing our collaboration as we work toward developing a new multi-year strategic plan for our board,” said Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn.

The meeting was also saw trustees given a copy of the Director’s 2020 Annual Report which outlined achievements during the last school year and goals for this school year related to the Board’s Multi-Year Strategic Plan.