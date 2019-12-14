Saturday Morning News – December 14

Weather – Periods of snow. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 15 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon.
Tonight – Flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 26 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits – The Bantam and Peewee Travellers are playing at the MMCC today in games from 1 – 7 p.m. Go out and enjoy some hockey.
Don’t Forget – The WFSC will be participating in a gift wrapping fundraiser at the Bargain Shop today from 11 am-3pm.
