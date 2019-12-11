Over the Edge – students informed of tragic consequences of impaired driving

On November 25, Mr. Steven Gagné Dionne, spokesperson for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD Canada), came to École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) to present the movie “Over the Edge,” which is included in the 2019-2020 MADD school program. Over the Edge is a powerful dramatization about the tragic consequences of impaired driving. The video ends with testimonials from real-life victims who share their heartbreaking stories with the audience. The movie moved grade 8 to 12 students and staff. The movie illustrates the tragic consequences of alcohol and drugs while driving and ends with the testimony of victims of impaired driving who have agreed to share their heartbreaking experiences with the audience. A movie to see to make all drivers aware!