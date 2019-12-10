Council Meetings Tonight – December 10

Council is holding two meetings tonight in Council Chambers beginning at 6:30 p.m. The first meeting is a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting followed by a Council Meeting.
In the Corporate Planning Meeting, members of council will receive and discuss the following reports:
- KS 2019-03: Tanker Fire Apparatus
- North Algoma Health System Collaborative – Request for Municipal Representative
- Letter – Heritage Committee Regarding 350th HBCo Anniversary
- JM 2019-08: NITGC Agreements for 2020
- Energy Conservation and Demand Management Plan
- NextBridge Road Agreement
- Community Safety Well-Being Plan update
- AP 2019-09: Federal Dock Removal, and
- Request for Water & Sewer Rebate – 27A Gold Street, and a letter from the EDC regarding a Request for Colocation, Anishinabek Employment & Training Services (AETS).
Of interest to the community may be the decision that is required to replace the WFD tanker. The report that was submitted to Council on October 15th can be read by clicking this link. At that meeting, council rejected the tender bids, and directed the Wawa Fire Department to review options to reduce the cost of a new Tanker that best meets the essential needs of the Municipality, including the budget available for the vehicle, and issue a new RFT for a Tanker.
In the Regular Council Meeting, council is expected to approve in the consent agenda (amongst other items):
- Approve Donation – Use of Transit Bus for Festival of Lights Tour on December 13, 2019 (resolution)
- Approve Sewer & Water Rebate – 27A Gold Street (resolution)
- Authorize Discharge of Firearms for Predator Control (resolution)
Council will also receive reports from the Corporate Planning Committee Meeting (AP 2019-09: Federal Dock Removal, CAO 2019-07: 2020 Budget Timelines & Priorities, JM 2019-08: NITGC Agreements, and KS 2019-03: Tanker Fire Apparatus) and under New Business will accept staff recommendations (Tanker Fire Apparatus, Federal Dock Removal. Council is also expected to Approve 2020 Ice User Fees and Approve 2020 Budget Timelines. Council will also appoint a representative to the North Algoma Health System Collaborative. There is also a resolution for Council to approve the colocation of the Anishinabek Employment & Training Services (AETS) at the Wawa EDC.
The following by-laws will be read for first, second and third readings tonight:
- By-Law No. 3247-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 4th day of December, 2019 and the 10th day of December, 2019.
- By-Law No. 3248-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with Emma Desgagne for the lease of office space at 96 Broadway Avenue, Lower Floor, for a dental hygienist clinic.
- By-Law No. 3249-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with Carol-Anne Robinson for the lease of the centre portion of 96 Broadway Avenue, Lower Floor, for a physiotherapy clinic for the years 2020 and 2021.
- By-Law No. 3250-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with the Wawa Food Bank for the lease of a portion of the west end of 96 Broadway Avenue, Lower Floor for a food bank.
- By-Law No. 3251-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with the Economic Development Corporation of Wawa for the lease of the east end of 96 Broadway Avenue, Lower Floor for Economic Development Offices.
- By-Law No. 3252-19 – provide for Municipal Capital Facilities for Municipal Housing Facilities.
- By-Law No. 3253-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. GG-003: Proceedings of Council and Committees.
- By-Law No. 3254-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. AD-003: Expense Reimbursement Policy.
- By-Law No. 3255-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. MM-001: Arena Ice Use.
- By-Law No. 3256-19 – to enter into a Road Use Agreement with NextBridge Infrastructure for the East-West Tie Line Project.
- By-Law No. 3257-19 – to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Townships of Hornepayne, White River, Dubreuilville, and Chapleau to undertake the Northern Information Technology Geomatics Cooperative and provided related services to each partner.
- By-Law No. 3258-19 – to establish and appoint a Community Safety & Well-Being Plan Advisory Committee for the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3259-19 – to enter into an Agreement with the Wawa Medical Group to provide Information Technology (IT) support and related services.
