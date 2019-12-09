Wawa Lake is Frozen

Once again the temperatures in Wawa bounced up and down – above freezing then well below. Finally the water took on that funny oily look, and the ice began in the bays and in front of town. The frozen tendrils of ice reached out, and over the space of three days, the lake was completely frozen (Saturday, December 7th). That is the same day as last year.

Please exercise caution on the new ice, and be safe whether you are walking, skiing or snowmobiling on ice.