Festive RIDE Checkpoint Yields suspected Drugs

On December 7, 2019, at approximately 9:45 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Festive RIDE checkpoint on Highway 17 in Bailloquet Township, Ontario.

A northbound motor vehicle pulled up to the checkpoint and the rear passenger was observed not wearing a seatbelt. Officers directed the driver to pull the vehicle off the roadway in order to continue the investigation. The unbuckled passenger provided personal information to police which was found to be false. The individual was subsequently placed under arrest.

Further investigation led to a search of the vehicle which yielded the following:

Approximately 1960 grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately 29 grams of suspected crack cocaine

Approximately 412 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

Approximately 125 grams of suspected fentanyl

As a result of the investigation, two people were arrested and charged.

Isaac OPPONG, a 22-year-old person, from Brampton, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Vida BLACKBURN, a 34-year-old person, from Brampton, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

Both parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 6, 2020, in Wawa, Ontario.