Thursday Morning News – December 6

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

News Tidbits – It’s a mystery… The winning ticket was drawn yesterday in the inaugural SAHF 50/50 draw at 11 a.m., and ticket number A-6898206 was drawn. The winner has yet to be announced – the Sault Area Hospital Foundation is contacting the winner. The SAH also announced that another 50/50 draw will launch shortly.