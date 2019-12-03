Province Releases “Build or buy a tiny home” Guide

The province is taking steps to help create more homes, and different types of homes, to give Ontarians more housing choices at a price they can afford. Tiny homes are less costly to build and maintain and can be more affordable than traditional housing. The Build or buy a tiny home guide offers practical advice about building or buying a factory-built tiny home that complies with Ontario’s Building Code. It’s the second in a series of guides highlighted in More Homes, More Choice: Ontario’s Housing Supply Action Plan.

“We know that the demand for alternative, innovative and more affordable types of housing is growing,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our innovation housing guides provide important information about different types of housing, so that people can make well-informed decisions about the type of home that best meets their needs and budget.”

The guide reflects input from diverse stakeholders. “I had the pleasure of meeting with builders, designers and regulators during the creation of the guide who provided valuable contributions,” said Parm Gill, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Municipal zoning by-laws affect whether and where you can build a tiny home. Some municipalities have embraced creative and innovative housing options in their by-laws and their approach to housing.

“We look forward to working with the Minister and the Province on innovative leading ideas to deal with the housing situation in Ontario,” said Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter. “This new guide is one of those steps moving us forward as we look to alternative and affordable housing options in our community.”

