Notice to Parents from Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

Re: Labour Relations in Ontario’s Education Sector

As you may know, on Friday, November 29,2019, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) provided five (5) days’ notice to engage in a one-day strike on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. This means that OSSTF workers will be on strike for one day, unless an agreement is reached at the provincial bargaining table beforehand.

Although many school boards in Ontario employ OSSTF members, they do so to varying extents. In the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board, OSSTF represents approximately 25 noon-hour aides. These employees provide valuable services to our board, schools, and students.

In the event of a strike by OSSTF employees, all elementary and secondary schools belonging to the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be open to students on December 4, 2019. Please note that picket lines mayor may not be stationed near our schools and know that the board has made contingency plans to ensure the health and safety of students throughout this labour action. Scheduled athletic events (e.g., games, tournaments) at the secondary level will not be occurring on December 4.

We thank you for your understanding and ask that you join us in praying for a swift and just resolution to this situation.

Respectfully,

Rose Burton Spohn

Director of Education