New Measures announced to prevent and combat Bullying in Ontario Schools

Nov 28, 2019 @ 08:01 – Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education has announced five new measures to prevent and combat bullying in Ontario schools. Christina Mitas, MPP for Scarborough Centre and former teacher, will now advise Stephen Lecce on education matters with a focus on bullying prevention. A provincial strategy survey will be conducted to understand students’ experiences with bullying; training for educators in anti-bullying and de-escalation techniques; a review on school reporting practices, and the definition of bullying will be reviewed.

Minister Leece explained “We are taking action to root out bullying in our schools with one aim – keeping Ontario’s students safe. We are working to change the culture to one where everyone sees the inherent dignity and the value of a person, irrespective of their faith, heritage or orientation or race or their income, to build a more accepting and inclusive province.”

“I am thrilled to be assigned to this new role and to work on such an important issue,” said MPP Mitas Minister Lecce’s new advisor. “We want kids impacted by bullying to reach out and for them to know they are not alone. We all have an obligation to make sure that our schools are safe and inclusive places that foster learning while keeping the nurturing of the whole child in mind.”

