Illegal Cannabis Dispensary raided on Garden River First Nation

Nov 28, 2019 @ 09:28 – The Anishinabek Police Service conducted a Cannabis Act investigation on an illegal cannabis dispensary operating on the Garden River First Nation. With the assistance of the Batchewana Police Service, on Nov. 27, 2019, a Cannabis Act search warrant was obtained and successfully executed at a residence in the 700 block of Highway 17B on the Garden River First Nation. This residence was also being used as an illegal cannabis dispensary.

Seized from the dispensary was:

• Approximately $3,500 cash

• Over 2.5 lbs of dried marijuana

• Over 200 packages of cannabis infused gummies and chocolate bars

• Over 100 various homemade cannabis edibles (cookies, fudge, brownies …)

• Over 300 g of hashish

• Various CBD-THC oils

Total street value of the seizure is estimated at over $30,000.

Two adult males were arrested and face criminal charges. The investigation is ongoing and further charges and arrests are likely.

The Anishinabek Police Service are committed to protecting its citizens and keeping its communities safe. They would also like to remind its citizens, and the public, that the operation of unlicensed cannabis dispensaries is illegal. The public is encouraged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers with any information concerning the operation of illegal cannabis dispensaries.