Hwy 17 (Serpent River and Massey) – OPEN

Nov 27, 2019 @ 13:26 – Highway is now open.



Nov 27, 2019 @ 11:30 – At 10:30 a.m. today the East Algoma (Blind River) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public that Highway 17 is closed from the junction of Highway 17 and Highway 108 to five kilometres west of the Town of Massey in both directions due to poor weather conditions.

The O.P.P. will advise when weather conditions improve.

Nov 27, 2019 @ 11:03 – Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Serpent River to Massey, due to a collision.