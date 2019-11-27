Between the Covers – November 27

New books on the Seven Day Shelf this week are; “The Institute” by Stephen King, “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel and “The Christmas Boutique” by Jennifer Chiaverini. Also New in the Young Adult Collection is “Capturing the Devil”, book 4 of the “Stalking Jack the Ripper” series by Kerri Maniscalco. Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and CHECK IT OUT!

New movies this week are; “The Hummingbird Project”, “Wonders of the Universe”, “Category 7” and “Long Shot”. All you need is a library card and all you need to get a library card is proof that you are a resident of Wawa or Hawk Junction!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER ARE; “ The Last Houseguest” by Megan Miranda, “Stone Cold” by C.J. Box, “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini and this week’s feature is “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn (from book jacket) 1947. In the chaotic aftermath of World War II, American college girl Charlie St. Clair is pregnant, unmarried, and on the verge of being thrown out of her very proper family. She’s also nursing a desperate hope that her beloved cousin Rose, who disappeared in Nazi-occupied France during the war, might still be alive. So when Charlie’s parents banish her to Europe to have her “little problem” taken care of, Charlie breaks free and heads to London, determined to find out what happened to the cousin she loves like a sister.

1915. A year into the Great War, Eve Gardiner burns to join the fight against the Germans and unexpectedly gets her chance when she’s recruited to work as a spy. Sent into enemy-occupied France, she’s trained by the mesmerizing Lili, the “Queen of Spies”, who manages a vast network of secret agents right under the enemy’s nose.

Thirty years later, haunted by the betrayal that ultimately tore apart the Alice Network, Eve spends her days drunk and secluded in her crumbling London house. Until a young American barges in uttering a name Eve hasn’t heard in decades, and launches them both on a mission to find the truth…no matter where it leads.

If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on into the library and join in the fun of creating a masterpiece. We will have a puzzle set up on a roll up canvas that can be taken out whenever someone is interested. For more information please talk to the friendly staff at the circulation desk.

We will resume our After School Program beginning on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. We are able to resume the program thanks to a volunteer willing to help us out!

Tuesday will be Story and Craft Club, Wednesday will be Clay Club, Thursday will be Drawing Club and Friday will be Game Club. The After School Program is open to children 4 years of age up to 12 years. Children ages 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration forms are available at the library!

The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday December 16th, 2019 at 5:30 pm at the Wawa Public Library. All are welcome to attend!