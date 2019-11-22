Province of Ontario to Expand Use of Off-Road Vehicles – Easier for riders to connect to trails in their communities

The Ontario government is putting people first by reducing regulatory burdens and removing barriers that will make life easier for off-road vehicle riders. Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, was at Edge Performance in Bradford to announce plans to allow off-road vehicle riders easier access to roadways, connecting them to more trail networks in more communities across the province.

“We know that municipalities are in the best position to decide how these types of off-road vehicles can be safely integrated into their communities,” said Mulroney. “This is another example of how our government wants to get out of the way and support local decision making to further encourage tourism and economic prosperity.”

These proposed measures are part of the government’s plan to reduce red tape and support Ontario businesses, as announced on October 28, when the Ontario government introduced the Better for People, Smarter for Business Act.

“Tourism and local businesses in many municipalities – especially rural and northern – are anticipated to benefit when more off-road enthusiasts are able to connect to more trail networks and surrounding community attractions,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction. “This change is one of over 80 proposed actions to streamline regulations and make life easier for people and businesses.”

“The Ontario Federation of Trail Riders is pleased with the Ford Government’s decision to classify off-road motorcycles as an Off Highway Vehicle within regulation 316/03. This will allow for great strides in tourism, economic development and recreational trail use in Ontario,” said Arthur Ash, President of the Ontario Federation of Trail Riders. “The OFTR believes that safe responsible use of the roads in Ontario will make the trail networks in Ontario an incredible experience for all riders.”

The proposed measure harmonizes Ontario’s approach with other provinces including Manitoba and Alberta.

